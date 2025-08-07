Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Rs1.24 billion embezzlement uncovered in provident fund, employee-related expenses at state-run news agency

Information Minister assures Senate committee of follow-up on FIR registration, as PAC directs FIA to take action

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar announced that he would personally follow up on the Rs1.24 billion embezzlement case involving the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday.

Tarar made this commitment in response to a question raised by Senator Sarmad Ali, who inquired why an FIR had not been lodged despite more than ten months passing since the exposure of the Rs1.24 billion scam.

Minister Tarar explained that the Managing Director of APP, Muhammad Asim Khichi, had uncovered the misappropriation of Rs1.24 billion involving provident fund (PF) and employee-related expenses (ERE). He assured the committee that he would personally pursue the case and ensure the registration of an FIR against those responsible.

The committee was further informed that the amount involved in the corruption case had been endorsed in the Commercial Audit Report 2023-24 and 2025-26. Additionally, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate legal action to recover the embezzled funds.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Barrister Ali Zafar and attended by Senators Irfan Siddiqui, Pervaiz Rashid, Jan Mohammad Belaidi, Syed Waqar Mehdi, and senior officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, including Secretary Ambreen Jan and Additional Secretary Ashfaq Khalil.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi expressed concern over the delay in registering the case, particularly since the APP administration had already submitted documentary evidence to the FIA. He announced that he would raise the matter in the Senate.

Previous article
India-US spat over trade and Russian oil purchases threatens wider fallout
Next article
Govt’s efforts to bring down dollar rate falter as market forces push back: report
APP
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

India-US spat over trade and Russian oil purchases threatens wider fallout

Indian opposition and public urge Modi to resist what they see as Trump’s bullying; bilateral ties are at their lowest since US sanctions after India’s 1998 nuclear tests

NAB moves to freeze assets of seven more individuals in Kohistan corruption case

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, August 07, 2025

Trump’s higher tariff rates hit goods from major US trading partners

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.