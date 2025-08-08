Sign inSubscribe
Can You Really Make Money in Pakistan’s Stock Market?

By Profit Urdu

Unlock the Ultimate Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Investing Guide! Join us as we sit down with financial coach Abdul Rehman Najam, who breaks down the exact strategies you need to start making smart investments in the Pakistan Stock Market.

Why You Should Watch This Episode:

Actionable Steps – No fluff. Just real-world tactics you can apply today

Najam’s Playbook – Learn from decades of experience in PSX, simplified into a repeatable system

Live Examples – Get walkthroughs of popular PSX tickers, valuation methods, and precise entry/exit points

Whether you’re a beginner or a long-term investor, this video is packed with value to help you navigate and succeed in the PSX.

Got questions or stock suggestions? Drop them in the comments!

