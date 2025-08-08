CCP and PIPS sign MoU to enhance research and policy support for lawmakers

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance their collaboration and provide lawmakers with research-based insights on competition law. The agreement was signed by Mr. Salman Amin, Member of CCP, and Mr. Asim Khan Goraya, Executive Director of PIPS, with senior officials from both organizations in attendance.

The MoU will see PIPS incorporate dedicated modules on competition law in its training programs for parliamentarians. These modules will offer legislators a comprehensive understanding of the CCP’s ongoing efforts to promote free competition and protect consumers from anti-competitive practices. Additionally, PIPS will organize training sessions for CCP’s young officials on the workings of Pakistan’s parliament and its committees.

Mr. Salman Amin, in his remarks, emphasized that competition law plays a key role in fostering fair economic practices. This collaboration, he added, will support the CCP in informing lawmakers about its actions against cartels, monopolistic behaviors, and deceptive marketing.

The partnership is seen as a significant move towards strengthening governance, advancing joint research, and providing decision-makers with valuable insights into the economics of competition law and regulation.