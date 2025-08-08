Sign inSubscribe
Commerce Minister calls for timber sector’s active role in forest growth and pledges government support

Federal Minister for Commerce stresses the importance of forest development alongside trade challenges in meeting national demand for timber

By Monitoring Desk
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, has called on the timber trade sector to take an active role in supporting forest growth, while assuring the industry of the government’s full support in addressing key trade-related challenges.

The Minister made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation from the All Pakistan Timber Traders Association (APTTA), led by Chairman Muhammad Sharjil Goplani. The delegation raised several pressing issues affecting the timber sector, including banking hurdles, delays in permits, shipment complications, documentation bottlenecks, and challenges involving the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce.

Chairman Goplani highlighted Pakistan’s heavy reliance on timber imports to meet national demand, particularly from countries like the United States, Germany, Sweden, Finland, the Philippines, and Canada. He pointed out that only 1.9% of Pakistan’s land is forested, far below the national consumption needs.

In response, Minister Jam Kamal assured the delegation that the government is committed to resolving these issues. He directed relevant departments to address the permit and documentation challenges without delay. Additionally, he emphasised the urgent need to enhance Pakistan’s local forest cover. “We must take this responsibility for the sake of our next generation,” he said.

The Minister encouraged the APTTA to include forest development in its long-term strategy and assured them of full government facilitation. He instructed concerned departments to conduct surveys in parts of Balochistan, particularly flood-prone and non-arable lands, to assess their suitability for forest plantations.

In his remarks, Jam Kamal suggested focusing on fast-growing tree varieties like Cano, Safeda, and Subabul (Subrus) for plantation in areas with untapped potential. The meeting also saw the delegation inform the Minister that timber is treated as an essential item and currently enjoys exemption from customs duties.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

