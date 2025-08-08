Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Government approves exemption for import of unregistered lifesaving drugs for hospitals

Exemption covers anti-cancer, cardiac, and essential lifesaving drugs, allowing hospitals to access therapies not yet registered in Pakistan for another five years 

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has granted an exemption allowing hospitals and institutions to import certain unregistered drugs, specifically anti-cancer and cardiac medications, as well as other essential lifesaving drugs. 

According to a news report, this decision was made during a recent cabinet meeting, with approval given to a proposal from the National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination (NHSR&C) Division.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) regulates the manufacturing, import, export, distribution, and sale of therapeutic products, under the Drugs Act of 1976. 

However, under certain conditions, the Act permits the government to exempt certain drugs for public health purposes. This exemption is aligned with global practices, including those of the World Health Organization, which provides mechanisms for access to unapproved therapies when deemed necessary for public health.

Under Section 36 of the Drugs Act, the federal government may grant exemptions for drugs or drug classes if it believes that public interest demands such access. A five-year exemption period for the import of unapproved anti-cancer, cardiac, and other lifesaving drugs, set to expire on January 21, 2025, has now been extended for another five years, starting from January 22, 2025. 

The drugs are permitted to be imported for use in hospitals and institutions but not for sale in the general market.

The conditions for the exemption include prior approval from the licensing authority, usage restricted to hospitals and institutions, and strict reporting and record-keeping requirements.

Additionally, the cabinet reviewed a draft notification for the extension, which was vetted by the Ministry of Law and Justice. The exemption is particularly aimed at drugs that are not commercially viable for local production due to the limited number of patients requiring them.

Previous article
PM directs comprehensive action plan to achieve $30 billion IT exports target
Next article
Commerce Minister calls for timber sector’s active role in forest growth and pledges government support
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Govt urged to leverage tariff advantage in US by cutting production...

Business community calls for continued negotiations with the US for further tariff concessions, particularly for key sectors such as textiles, leather, and food products

Industrial policy committees propose tax cuts, 72-hour refund system to boost investment and exports

Moody’s warns US tariffs may hurt India’s manufacturing push, slow growth

Senate subcommittee questions NHA over ADB guidelines violation in CAREC project

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.