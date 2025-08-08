Sign inSubscribe
Government, FFCL pledge joint action to ensure fertiliser supply for upcoming crop seasons

Rana Tanveer Hussain urges measures against hoarding and black marketing as company vows timely, affordable deliveries to farmers

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday held a meeting with Fauji Fertiliser Company Limited (FFCL) Chief Executive Officer Jahangir Piracha to review the availability, pricing and distribution of fertiliser ahead of the Rabi and Kharif crop seasons.

According to a press release, the minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining a steady supply of fertiliser at reasonable prices, particularly for farmers in remote regions, while ensuring quality standards. He also stressed that the export of surplus urea fertiliser would only be considered after assessing domestic requirements.

Hussain called on FFCL to take steps to curb hoarding and black marketing, warning that any disruption in supply could harm crop yields and threaten food security. “Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy,” he said, emphasising the need to strengthen the supply chain, boost domestic production and explore policy reforms to make the fertiliser sector more efficient and farmer-friendly.

Piracha assured the minister of FFCL’s “full cooperation with government policies” and reiterated the company’s commitment to providing farmers with fertiliser “in a timely and affordable manner.”

Both parties agreed to expand public-private cooperation to support sustainable agricultural growth and enhance farmer profitability.

