Govt increases BISP allocation to Rs716 billion to combat inflation, aid vulnerable families

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) allocation from Rs 460 billion to Rs 716 billion over the past two fiscal years, as part of its strategy to alleviate inflation’s impact and provide ongoing support to vulnerable populations.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Bilal Azhar Kayani made this statement in the National Assembly on Thursday while responding to a question by Malik Shakir Bashir Awan about inflation control measures and price stability.

Kayani highlighted that the increase in BISP funds reflects the government’s dedication to social protection, noting that the programme now supports nearly 10 million families. “Transfers are directed to women in households to ensure empowerment and targeted benefits,” he added.

The minister also noted that the BISP disbursement process is being digitalized to improve access and reduce obstacles. “Eventually, beneficiaries will receive payments at home, with biometric verification required periodically,” he said.

Addressing concerns about the accuracy and targeting of BISP aid, Kayani assured that international standards are followed, and a data-driven mechanism ensures transparency. Periodic revisions under the relevant ministry’s supervision help maintain the program’s integrity.

On inflation and wage support, Kayani pointed out that while inflation is declining compared to last year, targeted relief, especially for food items, remains a priority. Responding to MNA Syed Rafiullah’s concern about the absence of an updated minimum wage announcement, Kayani clarified that wage enforcement in the private sector falls under provincial jurisdiction, while the federal government ensures its own employees’ compliance.

“The real goal is to increase purchasing power through employment and income growth, alongside price stabilization,” he added.