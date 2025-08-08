Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Industrial policy committees propose tax cuts, 72-hour refund system to boost investment and exports

Recommendations include reducing corporate tax rates from 29% to 26% to align with regional peers, and rationalising super tax to strengthen the economy

By News Desk

In a bid to attract investment and boost exports, the Industrial Policy Committees, in a high-level meeting chaired by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, proposed key reforms, including a gradual reduction in corporate tax rates and the introduction of a 72-hour sales tax refund system, with government officials and stakeholders in attendance to discuss these proposals.

A major recommendation from the committees is to lower the corporate income tax rate from 29% to 26% over three years, aligning Pakistan’s tax policy with regional competitors such as Vietnam, where the corporate tax is capped at 17%. 

The committees also suggested rationalising the super tax regime by applying it only to additional income, with a proposal to reduce the rate to 5% over five years, potentially eliminating it after six years based on fiscal balance.

To enhance exports, the committees proposed a new Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) scheme and emphasized the importance of issuing sales and income tax refunds within 72 hours. 

The plan includes setting up a dedicated monitoring system for timely disbursements. Further recommendations include eliminating cross-subsidies in industrial power tariffs and removing advance taxes on exporters.

In addition, the committees reviewed financial support options for exporters, recommending simplified banking procedures and export financing at lower interest rates.

SAPM Haroon Akhtar Khan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to prioritizing export-led growth and acknowledged the challenges faced by exporters, including high interest rates and costly utilities. He emphasized that sound policies and incentives are crucial to help local industries compete on a global scale and ensure sustained economic progress.

Previous article
Moody’s warns US tariffs may hurt India’s manufacturing push, slow growth
Next article
Govt urged to leverage tariff advantage in US by cutting production costs, improving ease of doing business
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Climate change

Sindh to leverage global climate finance for generating carbon credits through...

Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Department designated as lead authority to access international climate finance, generate carbon credits, and support projects aimed at reducing emissions

Govt urged to leverage tariff advantage in US by cutting production costs, improving ease of doing business

Moody’s warns US tariffs may hurt India’s manufacturing push, slow growth

Senate subcommittee questions NHA over ADB guidelines violation in CAREC project

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.