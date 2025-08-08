LOTTE Chemical Pakistan temporarily shuts down operations due to technical fault

KARACHI – LOTTE Chemical Pakistan Limited has announced that it has temporarily shut down its plant operations due to a technical fault.

The company has informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that maintenance activities have already begun to address the issue.

In compliance with the Securities Act, 2015, and PSX regulations, the company has shared this development with the Exchange and requested the information be conveyed to TRE Certificate holders.

Further updates will be provided once the maintenance is completed and operations are resumed.