Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Over one million Pakistanis adopt self meter reading initiative to improve billing transparency

"Apna Meter Apni Reading" initiative enables consumers to submit meter readings via Power Smart app, reducing overbilling and disputes

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to enhance transparency and customer satisfaction, over one million electricity users across Pakistan have adopted the self meter reading initiative. 

The initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to address issues related to overbilling and inaccurate meter readings, utilizing digital technology to empower consumers directly, a Ministry of Energy spokesperson said. 

The program, named “Apna Meter Apni Reading” (translated as “My Meter, My Reading”), was launched via the Power Smart app. The platform allows consumers to independently submit their meter readings, improving billing accuracy and transparency. By uploading a photo of their meter, consumers help minimize errors, avoid delays, and reduce disputes, creating a fairer billing environment.

Under the leadership of Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, substantial reforms have been made to improve billing practices, the spokesperson added.

The app places consumers at the center of the process by enabling them to report their readings, making it easier to address discrepancies and prevent overbilling. With over one million active users, the initiative shows significant public trust in digital governance and strengthens the relationship between consumers and utility services.

Looking ahead, the federal minister for power has designated the upcoming year to focus on improving service and consumer satisfaction within the electricity sector. This commitment reflects ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and operational efficiency.

According to the ministry, the electricity sector had reported losses of Rs591 billion in June 2024. However, due to reforms like the self meter reading initiative, these losses were reduced by Rs191 billion over the year, marking progress toward a more sustainable power sector.

The success of the “Apna Meter Apni Reading” initiative highlights the potential of digital tools to enhance accountability and streamline public utility services, contributing to a more transparent and consumer-friendly energy infrastructure.

Previous article
99.5% of discontinued prize bonds redeemed, 0.5% pending with possible relief for eligible applicants, says minister
Next article
Senate subcommittee questions NHA over ADB guidelines violation in CAREC project
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Climate change

Sindh to leverage global climate finance for generating carbon credits through...

Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Department designated as lead authority to access international climate finance, generate carbon credits, and support projects aimed at reducing emissions

Govt urged to leverage tariff advantage in US by cutting production costs, improving ease of doing business

Industrial policy committees propose tax cuts, 72-hour refund system to boost investment and exports

Moody’s warns US tariffs may hurt India’s manufacturing push, slow growth

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.