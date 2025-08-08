Over one million Pakistanis adopt self meter reading initiative to improve billing transparency

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move to enhance transparency and customer satisfaction, over one million electricity users across Pakistan have adopted the self meter reading initiative.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to address issues related to overbilling and inaccurate meter readings, utilizing digital technology to empower consumers directly, a Ministry of Energy spokesperson said.

The program, named “Apna Meter Apni Reading” (translated as “My Meter, My Reading”), was launched via the Power Smart app. The platform allows consumers to independently submit their meter readings, improving billing accuracy and transparency. By uploading a photo of their meter, consumers help minimize errors, avoid delays, and reduce disputes, creating a fairer billing environment.

Under the leadership of Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, substantial reforms have been made to improve billing practices, the spokesperson added.

The app places consumers at the center of the process by enabling them to report their readings, making it easier to address discrepancies and prevent overbilling. With over one million active users, the initiative shows significant public trust in digital governance and strengthens the relationship between consumers and utility services.

Looking ahead, the federal minister for power has designated the upcoming year to focus on improving service and consumer satisfaction within the electricity sector. This commitment reflects ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and operational efficiency.

According to the ministry, the electricity sector had reported losses of Rs591 billion in June 2024. However, due to reforms like the self meter reading initiative, these losses were reduced by Rs191 billion over the year, marking progress toward a more sustainable power sector.

The success of the “Apna Meter Apni Reading” initiative highlights the potential of digital tools to enhance accountability and streamline public utility services, contributing to a more transparent and consumer-friendly energy infrastructure.