Pakistan secures silver, two bronze medals at International Economics Olympiad in Baku

Competing against 68 countries, Pakistan earned three medals at the International Economics Olympiad (IEO) 2025 held from July 20 to 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Ameenah Babar won a silver medal while Sarim Haseeb and Zarar Tariq each secured a bronze.

The Pakistani delegation was selected through several rounds of the National Economics Competition. Five students were chosen to represent the country: Ameenah Babar from Trinity School Lahore, Zarar Tariq and Sarim Haseeb from TNS Lahore, Sarah Shahzad from Beaconhouse Islamabad, and Aayan Niazi from Karachi Grammar School. The team was led and coached by Shahwali Najmi. The costs of participation were sponsored by the chief minister of Punjab office.

Now in its seventh year, the IEO consists of three segments: economics (open-ended and multiple-choice questions), finance (multiple-choice questions), and a business case study. The global event brings together young economists from across the world to compete and collaborate on real-world economic challenges.

Following their success, the Pakistani team met with Pakistan’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Mohiuddin, as well as the Azerbaijan ambassador to Pakistan, acknowledging their contribution to strengthening academic and diplomatic ties.

Pakistan’s participation in the IEO reflects the country’s growing investment in economic education. The 2026 edition of the Olympiad will be hosted in China.