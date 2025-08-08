Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s short-term inflation rises by 0.05% week-on-week

The year-on-year inflation sees a 1.73% increase, with varying price movements across commodities

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s short-term inflation has increased by 0.05% compared to the previous week, with a year-on-year rise of 1.73%, according to the latest data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released on Friday.

The data reveals that out of 51 items, 12 saw price increases, 12 saw declines, and 27 remained stable. Significant price hikes were observed in onions (16.53%), tomatoes (10.17%), chicken (4.12%), eggs (1.32%), diesel (0.52%), and pulse masoor (0.34%). Meanwhile, prices of LPG (3.21%), petrol (2.75%), bananas (1.56%), and pulse moong (1.09%) dropped.

On a yearly basis, the largest increase was seen in ladies’ sandals (55.62%), gas charges for Q1 (29.85%), and sugar (21.75%). The price of onions also surged by 55.34%, while other commodities like garlic, pulse mash, and wheat flour also experienced significant hikes.

For income groups, the lowest income group saw a weekly increase of 0.30%, while the highest income group recorded a slight decrease of 0.06%. Yearly inflation for the lowest income group increased by 1.98%, while the highest income group saw an increase of 0.90%.

