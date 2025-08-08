Sign inSubscribe
PSX to raise Rs600 billion through GoP Ijarah Sukuk auctions

The auctions will take place from August to October 2025

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced its plan to conduct a series of auctions for the sale of GoP Ijarah Sukuk (GIS) from August to October 2025, targeting a total of Rs600 billion across various instruments and tenors.

The government aims to raise Rs150 billion through the sale of Short Term Sukuk – GIS Discounted (1-year tenor), with Rs50 billion to be raised in each of the three scheduled auctions on August 20, September 17, and October 15, 2025.

For GIS – Fixed Rental Rate instruments, the target is set at Rs225 billion, with Rs75 billion being raised in each auction. These will be split equally among 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year maturities.

Similarly, GIS – Variable Rental Rate Sukuk will target Rs225 billion, with each auction offering Rs75 billion, allocated to 5-year and 10-year maturities.

Notably, the 10-year GIS-Fixed Rental Rate will be a zero-coupon instrument, and the 3-year GIS-Variable Rental Rate will be discontinued from May 2025.

The auctions are scheduled with settlements on August 21, September 18, and October 16, 2025.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

