PSX to raise Rs600 billion through GoP Ijarah Sukuk auctions

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced its plan to conduct a series of auctions for the sale of GoP Ijarah Sukuk (GIS) from August to October 2025, targeting a total of Rs600 billion across various instruments and tenors.

The government aims to raise Rs150 billion through the sale of Short Term Sukuk – GIS Discounted (1-year tenor), with Rs50 billion to be raised in each of the three scheduled auctions on August 20, September 17, and October 15, 2025.

For GIS – Fixed Rental Rate instruments, the target is set at Rs225 billion, with Rs75 billion being raised in each auction. These will be split equally among 3-year, 5-year, and 10-year maturities.

Similarly, GIS – Variable Rental Rate Sukuk will target Rs225 billion, with each auction offering Rs75 billion, allocated to 5-year and 10-year maturities.

Notably, the 10-year GIS-Fixed Rental Rate will be a zero-coupon instrument, and the 3-year GIS-Variable Rental Rate will be discontinued from May 2025.

The auctions are scheduled with settlements on August 21, September 18, and October 16, 2025.