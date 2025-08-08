Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Punjab reports 600,000+ bales of cotton harvested, disputes PCGA figures

Punjab’s Agriculture Department challenges PCGA’s cotton figures, citing higher harvest numbers backed by scientific reporting methods

By News Desk

The Punjab Agriculture Department has reported a cotton harvest of 609,000 bales as of July 31, for the 2025-26 crop year, exceeding the 301,000 bales reported by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA).

According to the department’s Crop Reporting Service (CRS), the 609,000 bales include seed cotton harvested in Punjab, a figure that is based on internationally recognised methodologies. These include randomised sampling, GPS-enabled tools, and real-time data monitoring, which ensure transparency and reliability. 

The department’s methods align with FAO-endorsed protocols and are said to reflect a more accurate picture of cotton production compared to the PCGA’s data, which only accounts for cotton arriving at operational ginning factories.

The Agriculture Department pointed out that the PCGA’s figures do not account for cotton stored at the farm level, transferred to other provinces, or held by stockists. Moreover, it was noted that persistent under-invoicing in recent years has distorted the accuracy of cotton reporting at ginning factories, further exacerbating discrepancies.

The department has requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to implement a more robust reporting system at operational ginning factories to ensure real-time, accurate data collection. This move aims to enhance transparency, improve data integrity, and foster better coordination across institutions responsible for cotton monitoring.

Punjab’s cotton harvest this year has seen considerable success, with 781,000 acres planted, contributing to a total sown area of 3.16 million acres. The cotton campaign has benefited from extensive support, including contributions from universities, agricultural interns, and the private sector.

News Desk
News Desk

