SBP injects Rs1 Trillion through reverse repo and Modarabah-based OMO

The operation was conducted to address market liquidity needs

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted a reverse repo and Shariah-compliant Modarabah-based Open Market Operation (OMO) on Thursday, injecting a total of Rs1 trillion into the market.

Of the total injection, Rs898 billion was provided through the conventional reverse repo OMO. The SBP offered Rs198 billion through a 7-day reverse repo, with Rs198 billion accepted at a rate of 11.04%. For the 14-day reverse repo, Rs700 billion was offered and fully accepted at a rate of 11.01%.

Meanwhile, Rs106 billion was injected through the Shariah-compliant Modarabah-based OMO. The operation included Rs103 billion in a 7-day reverse repo at a rate of 11.13%, and Rs3 billion in a 14-day reverse repo at the same rate of 11.13%.

SBP uses OMOs to manage market liquidity by injecting or withdrawing funds through the purchase or sale of eligible government securities. This operation aims to ensure smooth liquidity conditions in the banking system.

News Desk
