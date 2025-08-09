Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Dar orders overhaul of visa procedures to aid diaspora, investors and business travellers

Foreign minister pushes for faster processing, transparency and digital tools across missions abroad

By Monitoring Desk

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has directed the Foreign Office to take additional measures to streamline visa procedures, strengthen transparency and speed up processing, particularly for overseas Pakistanis, investors and business travellers.

Chairing a review meeting on Saturday, Dar assessed progress on the visa facilitation reforms launched in 2024 under his supervision. He called for sustained institutional improvements in consular services to better serve the Pakistani diaspora and foster economic engagement.

According to a Foreign Office statement, officials briefed Dar on steps taken at missions abroad to simplify application requirements, minimise delays and introduce digital tools to enhance service delivery. The foreign minister stressed the importance of cutting red tape and improving access for expatriates and economic stakeholders.

Timely visa issuance, he noted, is essential for strengthening connections with the diaspora, attracting investment and promoting international business partnerships. He instructed the ministry to pinpoint further areas for reform and ensure all missions adopt global best practices in visa processing.

Previous article
Punjab clears Rs675bn debt after three decades, vows to redirect savings to public welfare
Next article
Saudi Crown Prince invites PM Shehbaz to attend Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.