Dar orders overhaul of visa procedures to aid diaspora, investors and business travellers

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has directed the Foreign Office to take additional measures to streamline visa procedures, strengthen transparency and speed up processing, particularly for overseas Pakistanis, investors and business travellers.

Chairing a review meeting on Saturday, Dar assessed progress on the visa facilitation reforms launched in 2024 under his supervision. He called for sustained institutional improvements in consular services to better serve the Pakistani diaspora and foster economic engagement.

According to a Foreign Office statement, officials briefed Dar on steps taken at missions abroad to simplify application requirements, minimise delays and introduce digital tools to enhance service delivery. The foreign minister stressed the importance of cutting red tape and improving access for expatriates and economic stakeholders.

Timely visa issuance, he noted, is essential for strengthening connections with the diaspora, attracting investment and promoting international business partnerships. He instructed the ministry to pinpoint further areas for reform and ensure all missions adopt global best practices in visa processing.