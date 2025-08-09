ECNEC approves 100MW solar power project for Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has fulfilled yet another promise to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan as the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved a 100-megawatt solar photovoltaic power project for the region.

As per details, the approval came just two days after the Prime Minister’s announcement during his recent visit to Gilgit, where he pledged that the ECNEC would soon clear the project. The scheme had already received the green light from the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) earlier.

Costing around Rs 24.957 billion with a three-year completion time frame, this project is being financed under the Prime Minister’s Special Package due to tight allocations in the mainstream Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The GB government has financed the feasibility study, conducted by NESPAK, with tenders slated for mid-2025 and operations and maintenance contracts planned for three years post-completion.

Under the project, solar power facilities will be installed across multiple districts, including Astore, Darel, Tangir Diamer, Ghanche, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Ishkoman, Nagar, Roundu, Skardu, and Shigar.

In the first phase, Skardu district will receive 18.958 megawatts of electricity. The second phase will supply 6.005 megawatts to Hunza, 28.013 megawatts to Gilgit, and 13.126 megawatts to Diamer. In the third phase, the remaining districts will be provided with 16.096 megawatts. Additionally, 18.162 megawatts of off-grid electricity will be allocated to hospitals and government offices to ensure uninterrupted services.

This 100-megawatt solar photovoltaic power project for the region, with an estimated cost of Rs 24,957 million, is expected to be completed within three years and it is believed it will significantly reduce the power shortage in Gilgit-Baltistan and enhance public services across the region.





