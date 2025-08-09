Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NAB recovers Rs456.3 billion in Q2 2025, marking a significant increase

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) records a 400% rise in recoveries in the second quarter with Rs532.33 billion handed over to government entities

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD, August 8, 2025 – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reported a major surge in its recoveries for the second quarter of 2025 (April-June), amounting to Rs456.3 billion (~ USD 1.6 billion), which represents a significant increase of Rs365.29 billion compared to the Rs91.01 billion recovered in the first quarter of the year.

The total recoveries for the first half of 2025 reached Rs547.31 billion. Of this, Rs532.33 billion, consisting of movable and immovable properties, has been handed over to various federal and provincial ministries, government departments, and financial institutions. Additionally, NAB has compensated 12,611 individuals affected by various cheating cases.

NAB’s efforts over the past two years have yielded a total recovery of Rs5,854.73 billion, marking a 700% increase from the Rs839.08 billion recovered since its inception.

Key recoveries include the retrieval of 51 kanal of state land worth Rs29 billion in Islamabad, Rs3 billion in a public cheating case to be disbursed to 17,214 affectees, and significant land recoveries by NAB Sukkur and NAB Lahore.

Preliminary estimates suggest that Rs5 trillion worth of state land is currently under illegal possession, which NAB plans to reclaim.

Previous article
PSX outlook optimistic as circular debt developments and corporate results take center stage: report
Next article
Pakistan, Romania explore joint ventures in tech and innovation
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Tense phone call between Trump and Modi over May ceasefire marks...

Irked by Field Marshal Asim Munir’s lunch at White House, Modi turned down an invitation to stop by Washington on his way back from G7 summit in June; rift deepened with 50% Trump tariff on Indian exports

Pakistan’s electricity consumption surges, driven by higher industrial demand, easing tariff pressures

Pakistan falls short of IMF health and education spending targets

Commerce minister promises swift action on gold export SRO reinstatement

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.