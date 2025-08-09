NAB recovers Rs456.3 billion in Q2 2025, marking a significant increase

ISLAMABAD, August 8, 2025 – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has reported a major surge in its recoveries for the second quarter of 2025 (April-June), amounting to Rs456.3 billion (~ USD 1.6 billion), which represents a significant increase of Rs365.29 billion compared to the Rs91.01 billion recovered in the first quarter of the year.

The total recoveries for the first half of 2025 reached Rs547.31 billion. Of this, Rs532.33 billion, consisting of movable and immovable properties, has been handed over to various federal and provincial ministries, government departments, and financial institutions. Additionally, NAB has compensated 12,611 individuals affected by various cheating cases.

NAB’s efforts over the past two years have yielded a total recovery of Rs5,854.73 billion, marking a 700% increase from the Rs839.08 billion recovered since its inception.

Key recoveries include the retrieval of 51 kanal of state land worth Rs29 billion in Islamabad, Rs3 billion in a public cheating case to be disbursed to 17,214 affectees, and significant land recoveries by NAB Sukkur and NAB Lahore.

Preliminary estimates suggest that Rs5 trillion worth of state land is currently under illegal possession, which NAB plans to reclaim.