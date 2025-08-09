Pakistan, Romania explore joint ventures in tech and innovation

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Romania are strengthening bilateral ties in science, technology, and innovation, with discussions focused on joint ventures in software development aimed at the European Union (EU) and Gulf markets.

The development came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi and Romania’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dan Stoenescu. They explored avenues for expanding cooperation in IT, education, and digital transformation.

Stoenescu proposed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Romania’s National Authority for Digitalisation and Research. He also suggested establishing a Romania-Pakistan Science and Technology Forum, with a focus on the IT sector.

Romania offered to support Pakistan’s involvement in key EU-funded programs such as Horizon Europe, Erasmus+, and the Digital Europe Programme. These initiatives could provide collaborative opportunities in AI, cybersecurity, renewable energy, and space technology, benefiting both countries.

Minister Magsi acknowledged Romania’s success in producing globally recognized tech solutions and expressed Pakistan’s interest in learning from Romania’s experience in transitioning to a knowledge-based economy. The meeting also explored joint ventures in tech, capacity building in cybersecurity, and academic exchanges.