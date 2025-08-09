PM Shehbaz seeks actionable plan to unlock Pakistan’s tourism potential

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the formulation of a comprehensive and actionable strategy to boost both domestic and international tourism, highlighting the country’s vast but untapped tourism potential.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister’s House, the premier reviewed measures to promote tourism nationwide, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Pakistan is immensely blessed by nature. From snow-covered mountains and lush forests to rivers, deserts, and a vibrant coastline, our country holds a unique and significant place in the world,” he said. He added that Pakistan’s ancient heritage, including one of the world’s oldest civilizations, should be showcased through improved infrastructure and hospitality.

PM Shehbaz emphasised attracting more visitors to scenic areas such as Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, calling for modern infrastructure, efficient transport links, and world-class recreational facilities. He instructed authorities to swiftly draft an action plan for Islamabad, AJK, and GB, focusing on projects that are practical and deliverable in the short term.

He also stressed the need for high-quality hotels, resorts, and tourism facilities in northern regions to serve both domestic and international travellers. All development in tourist areas, he added, should factor in climate change impacts to ensure environmentally sustainable growth.

To improve coordination, the premier sought a detailed briefing on revitalising the National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB).

During the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Tourism, Sardar Yasir Ilyas, presented proposals to expand the tourism sector’s role in the economy, attract more foreign tourists, and develop 20 new destinations. Plans also included tapping the potential of religious and medical tourism, as well as hosting a National Tourism Expo and Investment Conference in Islamabad to court investors.

The meeting also reviewed recent initiatives, including the Mango Festival 2025 in Multan, organised in partnership with Nawaz Sharif Agricultural University.

Participants included Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Shaza Fatima, Hanif Abbasi, and Aurangzeb Khichi, along with PM’s advisers Rana Sanaullah and Dr Tauqir Shah, Minister of State Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Huzefa Rehman, and other senior officials.