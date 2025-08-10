Sign inSubscribe
Maryam Nawaz approves Rs100bn loan plan to boost wheat production

Punjab CM also orders targeted subsidies and fertiliser availability before sowing season

By Monitoring Desk

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a comprehensive support plan for farmers aimed at increasing wheat production, including interest-free loans worth Rs100 billion to be provided ahead of the sowing season.

During a briefing, she directed officials to implement measures that would reduce the cost of agricultural inputs before wheat sowing begins. She also ordered the abundant availability of fertiliser and stressed, “Targeted subsidy should be given to small wheat farmers for relief.”

Maryam highlighted the importance of sowing schedules, saying, “Timely sowing of wheat is essential for better production in Punjab.”

Officials informed her that farmers in Punjab had received Rs63 billion in subsidies over the past two months, while Rs50 billion in interest-free loans had been disbursed through the Kisan Card. They added that Rs13 billion was granted under the Chief Minister’s Wheat Support Programme, and fertiliser use — especially DAP — had increased as a result of the Kisan Card Project.

The chief minister vowed full support for wheat farmers, stating, “Punjab’s farmers receive the best facilities and government support.”

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

