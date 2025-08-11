Attock Refinery posts 64.28% decline in FY25 profit, declares Rs10 dividend

Attock Refinery Limited (PSX: ATRL) reported a sharp 64.28% decline in profit for the fiscal year 2025, with profit after tax standing at Rs8.95 billion (EPS: Rs83.93), compared to Rs25.05 billion (EPS: Rs234.96) in the previous year.

The company declared a final cash dividend of Rs5 per share, in addition to the Rs5 interim dividend, bringing the total payout to Rs10 per share for the year.

Gross sales for FY25 dropped by 17.47% to Rs417.13 billion, while net sales decreased by 21.29% to Rs301.52 billion. Operating profit also witnessed a significant decline, falling by 52.45% to Rs18.78 billion. The company reported a reduction in gross profit by 65.70%, reaching Rs9.93 billion.

Meanwhile, Attock Refinery’s non-refinery operations showed a profit of Rs2.14 billion, up 43.93% from Rs1.49 billion in FY24. However, the company also recorded an impairment loss of Rs4.34 billion on investment in an associated company, contributing to the overall profit decline.

Despite these challenges, the company remains committed to its shareholders and is focused on strengthening its position in the refining sector.