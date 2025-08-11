Finance minister backs CCP push for sugar sector reforms

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has pledged full government backing to the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in its efforts to tackle anti-competitive practices in the sugar industry and strengthen the sector’s regulatory framework.

During a briefing on Monday, CCP Chairman Kabir Ahmed Sidhu outlined the challenges in promoting fair competition in the sugar market and detailed the causes behind the country’s recurring sugar crises, including those in 2008–09, 2015–16, and 2019–20. He also shared findings from enforcement actions against cartelisation and informed the minister that the commission is preparing detailed recommendations for the Sugar Sector Reform Committee.

Sidhu further reported that the CCP’s 2021 order against the sugar cartel was remanded for rehearing by the Competition Appellate Tribunal, adding that a comprehensive strategy has been developed to conclude the case swiftly.

The meeting also reviewed pending litigation, considered administrative and regulatory measures to stabilise the sugar market, and examined proposals to expand the CCP’s institutional capacity. Aurangzeb stressed that a strong competition framework is vital for protecting consumers, ensuring transparency, and sustaining economic growth.