Govt collects Rs34bn in petroleum levy over 10 weeks, spending details sought in NA

Minister of State for Energy (Petroleum Division) Ali Pervaiz told the National Assembly on Monday that the government generated Rs34 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) between April 16 and June 30, 2025.

Responding during Question Hour, he clarified that the Petroleum Division’s role was limited to collecting the levy and passing it on to the Finance Division, which allocates the money for development schemes via the Planning Division.

He noted that while overall collection figures had been provided to lawmakers, specifics on spending for individual projects were maintained by the Planning Division and could be requested separately.

During the session, MNA Aliya Kamran voiced concerns about the lack of transparency on how PDL funds were being used for Balochistan’s development. She proposed referring the matter to a parliamentary committee or the concerned ministries for a more detailed explanation.