Households using up to 200 units see 60% cut in power bills, says minister

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari told the National Assembly on Monday that households consuming up to 200 electricity units per month have seen their bills drop by about 60% over the past nine months.

Responding to MNA Naeema Kishwar Khan during Question Hour, Leghari said 18.3 million of the country’s 35 million electricity consumers already benefit from subsidies—90% for those using up to 100 units, and 70% for those consuming between 100 and 200 units.

He explained that extending this subsidy to households using up to 300 units would require an additional Rs275 billion, a cost the government cannot afford under current financial constraints. “The government is already shouldering a substantial subsidy burden for low-consumption households,” he added.

Answering a separate query from MNA Iftikhar Baig, the minister denied that any cryptocurrency mining operation in Pakistan had received subsidized power. He clarified that no tariffs, rates, or regulatory framework had been approved for crypto-related ventures.

Leghari also highlighted the introduction of an incremental electricity package for the entire industrial sector—offered without subsidies—to improve competitiveness, particularly in export-oriented industries. He noted that around 7,500 MW of surplus power is currently available, and discussions with development partners and the IMF are underway to utilize this capacity to strengthen grid stability.