LSE Capital completes acquisition of 10% stake in Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited

LSE Capital Limited has completed the acquisition of a 10% stake in Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL), according to a filing by the company at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“We would like to inform you that LSE Capital Limited has completed the acquisition of 10% shares of Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL),” read the LSE Capital Limited’s notice sent to the PSX.

The acquisition positions LSE Capital as a significant player in the LPG sector of Pakistan.

Last month, the JJVL announced that its flagship LPG and NGL extraction plant in Deh Shah Bukhari was preparing to restart operations after a prolonged five-year shutdown marred by political turbulence and regulatory disputes.

The $250 million facility—widely regarded as one of the most technologically advanced in Pakistan’s gas infrastructure landscape—was once a cornerstone of the country’s LPG industry, catalyzing over a billion dollars in downstream investment and reducing the country’s reliance on imported fuels.

In March 2025, The SSGC board approved the reactivation of the JJVL’s LPG plant with an aim to ease supply constraints in the LPG market and reduce reliance on costly imports.

According to informed sources, the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) played a key role in facilitating a settlement agreement between SSGC and JJVL.

Sources revealed that the prolonged closure of the JJVL plant resulted in an estimated financial loss of Rs. 96 billion. Under the newly agreed terms, SSGC will receive 66% of the plant’s revenue—up from the previous 57.54%—while JJVL is now required to supply 25% of its LPG production to SSGC at OGRA-notified prices.