Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

National Refinery reports reduced loss as land revaluation boosts investor sentiment

Shares hit 10% limit after company revalues land and narrows fiscal year loss

By News Desk

National Refinery Limited (NRL) reported a loss after tax of Rs14.87 billion for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, a 5.85% improvement compared to the Rs15.79 billion loss recorded in the same period last year. This translates to a loss per share (LPS) of Rs185.91, down from Rs197.46 in FY24.

Despite the loss, the company’s revenue from contracts with customers rose by 2.81% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs408.07 billion. However, net revenue decreased slightly by 0.38% to Rs307.66 billion, impacted by trade discounts, taxes, duties, levies, and price differentials.

A key factor contributing to the improved performance was the revaluation of surplus leasehold land, which resulted in a 46 billion rupees increase, positively impacting investor sentiment. Shares of NRL surged by 10%, reaching the highest limit since June 2, 2025.

Operating costs fell marginally, with the gross loss decreasing by 19.74%. Administrative expenses were reduced by 5.33%, while distribution costs rose by 37.24%. Other income saw a significant jump of 61.82%, contributing to the reduction in overall losses.

Finance costs, however, rose by 10.97% to Rs10.33 billion, contributing to a loss before taxation of Rs18.44 billion. Despite the challenges, NRL’s proactive approach to land revaluation and cost management has helped it improve its financial outlook.

Previous article
PSX surges over 1,500 points, closing at historic high of 146,929.84
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.