Pakistan Oilfields posts 38.2% decline in profit for FY25, announces Rs50 dividend

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (PSX: POL) has reported a 38.2% decrease in its profit after tax for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, amounting to Rs24.18 billion, down from Rs39.15 billion in the previous year.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs85.19, reflecting a sharp decline from Rs137.93 in FY24.

Sales revenue for the year dropped by 12% to Rs62.37 billion, while net sales decreased by 12.5% to Rs57.12 billion. Despite lower operating costs, which fell by 12%, and a reduction in royalty payments by 16.3%, finance costs rose by 42.6%, reaching Rs4.78 billion.

Gross profit also saw a decline of 11.9%, falling to Rs39.98 billion, while the provision for taxation amounted to Rs10 billion. Despite the downturn in profits, POL declared a cash dividend of Rs50 per share for its shareholders.

The company also faced increased exploration costs, up by 596%, and a reduction of 41.4% in other income, which significantly contributed to the overall profit decline.

