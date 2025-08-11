Pakistan’s cotton yarn exports to China reach $203 million in Jan-Jun

Pakistan’s cotton yarn exports to China in the first half of 2025 amounted to $203.29 million, according to the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC). This figure marks a 19% decrease compared to the $251.51 million recorded in the same period in 2024, but the sector still demonstrates a strong bilateral trade relationship.

Exports under commodity code 52051200 (uncombed single cotton yarn) totaled $112 million, down from $144.85 million in the previous year. The average price for this year’s exports was $2.40 per kg, with 46.48 million kilograms shipped. Pakistan remains the second-largest exporter of this category after Vietnam.

Sajjad Mazahir, Director of Marketing at Keywin Trading Ltd., highlighted the transformation of Pakistan’s cotton yarn industry, from surplus production to a more brand-based approach. He added that despite challenges such as high energy and logistics costs, Pakistan’s cotton yarn is well accepted in China’s denim market due to its competitive pricing and quality.

Mazahir views the decline as a positive trend, noting that the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement is helping increase Pakistan’s exports of finished goods, which could open up greater opportunities in the future.