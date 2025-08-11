Power minister says IESCO needs NOCs before new electricity connections

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari told the National Assembly on Monday that the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) cannot provide new electricity connections without No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the relevant development authorities.

Responding to a query from MNA Sher Afzal Marwat during Question Hour, Leghari explained that areas under the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) must secure NOCs from the RDA, while connections in the Islamabad Capital Territory require approval from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Addressing supplementary questions, the minister acknowledged that complaints over prolonged load-shedding and overbilling in certain constituencies were beyond the scope of the original query. However, he assured lawmakers that such matters could be forwarded to the appropriate offices for resolution and suggested that standing committees could take them up for further discussion.