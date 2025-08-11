PSX surges over 1,500 points, closing at historic high of 146,929.84

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward momentum on Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index closing at 146,929.84, up 1,547.05 points or 1.06%. The market experienced bullish sentiment, reaching an intra-day high of 147,005.17, supported by optimism surrounding economic and corporate developments.

Investor confidence surged following reports of U.S. firms planning to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector, coupled with better-than-expected corporate earnings. Top gainers during the day included MARI, BAHL, OGDC, MEBL, and MCB, which contributed 959 points to the index’s rise.

Analysts attributed the rally to the continuation of Pakistan’s IMF program, fiscal reforms, and a stronger external and fiscal account position. Attractive equity valuations, especially compared to stagnant real estate, further fueled investor enthusiasm.

The market saw strong performance across key sectors, with commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, and cement sectors leading the gains. However, technology and communication stocks faced some decline.

The broader market followed the KSE-100’s lead, with the All-Share Index closing up 968.38 points, or 1.08%, and total market volume reaching 611.21 million shares.