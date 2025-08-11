Senate lauds record-breaking power sector reforms, hails Rs191bn loss cut

The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Monday applauded the Power Division for what it called “unprecedented” reforms that have delivered the largest loss reduction in Pakistan’s history — trimming sectoral losses by Rs191 billion.

In a meeting attended by committee members and the Energy Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari was commended for driving sweeping improvements in efficiency and financial discipline.

Senator Mohsin Aziz pledged to formally present certificates of appreciation to the Power Division, acknowledging its recent achievements.

Lawmakers also welcomed the government’s decision to slash electricity wheeling charges to an all-time low and highlighted the elimination of Rs780 billion from the national circular debt as a landmark accomplishment.

Committee members noted that the reforms mark a turning point in the energy sector’s performance, tackling long-standing challenges and setting a new standard for governance in the power industry.