CCP’s fine on Pakistan Flour Mills Association reduced to PKR 35 million

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) had initially imposed a fine of PKR 75 million on the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) in December 2019 for fixing wheat grinding quotas, which led to a nationwide increase in flour prices. The practice resulted in nearly identical flour prices across different districts, with only minor regional variations.

PFMA challenged the CCP’s order before the Competition Appellate Tribunal. After reviewing the case, the Tribunal upheld the CCP’s findings but reduced the fine from the original amount of PKR 75 million to PKR 35 million.

This decision highlights the regulatory body’s continued efforts to combat anti-competitive practices in the country’s essential food sector.