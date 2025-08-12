Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP’s fine on Pakistan Flour Mills Association reduced to PKR 35 million

Appeal upheld by Competition Appellate Tribunal following wheat quota-fixing case

By News Desk
CCP

ISLAMABAD – The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) had initially imposed a fine of PKR 75 million on the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) in December 2019 for fixing wheat grinding quotas, which led to a nationwide increase in flour prices. The practice resulted in nearly identical flour prices across different districts, with only minor regional variations.

PFMA challenged the CCP’s order before the Competition Appellate Tribunal. After reviewing the case, the Tribunal upheld the CCP’s findings but reduced the fine from the original amount of PKR 75 million to PKR 35 million.

This decision highlights the regulatory body’s continued efforts to combat anti-competitive practices in the country’s essential food sector.

Previous article
SBP partners with Soramitsu to pilot digital Pakistani rupee in 2025
Next article
PM Shehbaz Sharif highlights youth skill development as national priority
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.