FBR establishes new customs port at Angoor Adda to boost Pakistan-Afghanistan trade

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established a new customs port at the National Logistic Corporation (NLC) Border Terminal in Angoor Adda to enhance trade with Afghanistan.

According to a notification, the FBR has exercised its authority to officially designate the NLC Border Terminal at Angoor Adda as a customs port. Angoor Adda is located on the border between Pakistan’s South Waziristan district and Afghanistan’s Paktika province. This decision is part of the government’s broader initiative to modernize border infrastructure, streamline customs procedures, and boost cross-border trade.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clauses (a) and (c) of section 9, and clauses (a) and (b) of section 10 of the Customs Act, 1969 (IV of 1969), the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to declare M/s NLC Border Terminal, Angoor Adda, measuring 194.5 kanals of land, to be a customs port for the purposes of loading, unloading, and clearance of goods,” the notification stated.

The NLC Border Terminal, covering 194.5 kanals, will now serve as a critical gateway for goods crossing the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. This development is expected to reduce customs clearance delays, improve logistics operations, and increase revenue collection.

With this new port, traders and importers can expect a more efficient process for loading, unloading, and clearing goods, thus boosting legitimate trade through the border.

A senior FBR official said that the new terminal will play an essential role in strengthening border security and regulating trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“With the establishment of the new customs port, we are not only facilitating cross-border trade but also creating opportunities for more structured revenue generation. This will help Pakistan strengthen its economic position while ensuring greater accountability and efficiency in customs operations,” he explained.

The terminal’s strategic location is crucial for expediting the processing of goods between Pakistan and Afghanistan. This border area has long been a hub for trade, and the new customs port is expected to facilitate the smooth flow of goods, reduce smuggling, and generate vital revenue for the national exchequer.