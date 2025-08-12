Govt targets foreign investment boost in IT, eyes stronger cybersecurity framework

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on Tuesday said the government is intensifying efforts to draw more foreign investment into Pakistan’s IT sector while strengthening the country’s cybersecurity capabilities.

Speaking at the Next-Gen Cyber Resilience Workshop and Telecom Cybersecurity Awards 2024-25, she described digitization as a core government priority, noting that the recently approved Digital Pakistan Act aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for a digitally transformed nation. The initiative, she said, will have far-reaching effects on the economy, governance, and society, with robust cybersecurity at its foundation.

“Once everyone’s digital identity is created and data is digitized, securing that data becomes essential, as it is the most valuable asset,” she remarked, assuring that both personal and national cybersecurity would be rigorously safeguarded.

The minister commended agencies including the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), NADRA, and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for their contributions to cyber protection. She highlighted Pakistan’s recent performance in the International Telecommunication Union’s Cybersecurity Index, where the country achieved a score of 96.7% in 2024. This progress, she said, stemmed from collective effort and capacity building, with over 3,000 young people trained in cybersecurity in the past year. Expansion of the program is planned to meet future demand and generate employment opportunities.

Khawaja stressed the need to strengthen digital capabilities and cultivate a skilled cybersecurity workforce to address the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. She said the government is enhancing connectivity through two existing submarine cables and additional planned links, with foreign investors — including from China — showing interest.

She noted that the National Fiberization Policy is moving forward, alongside efforts to resolve right-of-way issues faced by IT companies. Following directives from the Prime Minister, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has removed right-of-way charges, while talks are ongoing with the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Pakistan Railways. An amendment to the Pakistan Telecommunication Act is also in the works to streamline such issues via an online portal.

The minister added that upcoming spectrum auctions will accelerate 4G expansion and lay the groundwork for 5G, improving service quality. The government is also working to ensure affordable access to smartphones and laptops so young people can leverage emerging technologies.

She further stated that Pakistan had gained an advantage not only in traditional warfare but also in technology during the recent conflict with India. Praising the cybersecurity units of security agencies and the contributions of youth, she said Pakistan’s efforts had earned international recognition.

A central control room has been established by IT ministry subsidiaries to counter cyber-attacks, with young professionals playing a vital role. “We must take cybersecurity as seriously as we protect our borders,” she emphasized.

At the ceremony, the minister presented awards to individuals for their outstanding contributions to the IT sector.