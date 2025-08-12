Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to strengthening ties with Morocco

President Zardari emphasizes shared values, economic cooperation

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reiterated its commitment to deepening economic and diplomatic relations with Morocco, stressing the importance of shared faith, values, and mutual respect as the cornerstone of bilateral ties.

In a meeting with Moroccan Ambassador Mohamed Karmoune at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed Islamabad’s dedication to expanding cooperation across various sectors. He expressed gratitude for Morocco’s support during Pakistan’s 2022 floods, praising it as a testament to the strength of the two nations’ relationship.

Zardari also lauded Morocco’s rapid economic growth and strategic position in Africa, highlighting the continent’s promising future. He emphasized that Morocco is well-placed to drive regional prosperity and could play a key role in enhancing trade and investment connections with Pakistan.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

