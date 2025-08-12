Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, UK review progress on key economic reforms under REMIT programme

Both nations reaffirm commitment to accelerating reforms in taxation, trade, and investment

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and the United Kingdom held a meeting today to review progress on key economic reforms under the UK-supported Revenue Mobilisation, Investment and Trade (REMIT) Programme. The session reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to accelerating initiatives in taxation, trade, and investment.

The Steering Committee meeting was chaired by Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and co-chaired by Ms. Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan. Updates were shared on several REMIT-supported initiatives, including technical assistance for implementing IMF commitments, progress on GST harmonisation, climate and disaster budget tagging in provinces, and regulatory reforms.

The meeting saw participation from senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Commerce, and other stakeholders, alongside representatives from the British High Commission and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).

Aurangzeb commended progress in Compliance Risk Management, improvements in taxpayer interactions with FBR, and regulatory reforms aimed at stimulating Pakistan’s economic growth. He emphasised the need for a coordinated approach to attract investment, focusing on both short- and long-term horizons.

Ms. Marriott reiterated the UK’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s reforms through REMIT, which continues to be a vital platform for advancing fiscal, trade, and investment reforms.

