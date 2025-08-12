Pakistan’s car sales rise 28.5% YoY in July 2025 despite month-on-month slowdown

Pakistan’s car sales surged by 28.5% year-on-year (YoY) to 11,034 units in July 2025, compared to 8,589 units in the same period last year, as reported by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA). However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, sales saw a sharp 49.3% decline from June 2025, which had witnessed a strong performance driven by improved supply conditions and anticipation of price adjustments.

The overall sector posted a significant recovery in the fiscal year ended June 2025, with a 42.5% increase in total sales to 147,935 units, up from 103,828 units in FY24.

Passenger cars saw a 21.8% YoY rise, but MoM sales fell 59.6%. Meanwhile, LCVs, vans & jeeps recorded a 42.7% YoY increase but experienced a 5.2% MoM dip.

Company-wise Performance:

Suzuki saw a YoY drop of 18%, with a 72% MoM fall.

Toyota posted a 101% YoY increase, though sales declined 9% MoM.

Honda grew by 61% YoY, but MoM sales fell 17%.

Hyundai Nishat recorded a remarkable 109% YoY surge.

Meanwhile, sales of motorbikes, tractors, and commercial vehicles saw strong YoY growth in July 2025, though the MoM figures showed a slowdown due to seasonal adjustments and cost pressures. Motorbikes reached 122,441 units, marking a 44% YoY increase, but dipped 9% MoM. Tractor sales fell 18% YoY, and trucks & buses saw a 22% YoY increase, though both segments showed significant MoM declines.