PM Shehbaz Sharif highlights youth skill development as national priority

Government focuses on tech and AI skills to empower youth

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing youth skills in modern technology and artificial intelligence, marking International Youth Day.

The prime minister praised Pakistan’s youth, recognizing them as symbols of determination, courage, and resilience. He acknowledged their vital role in driving the country’s economic growth, with skilled young professionals contributing significantly to various sectors.

In his message, Shehbaz Sharif outlined the federal government’s efforts to strengthen education and skills development among young people. He noted that policies and practical measures are being implemented to prepare the youth for future challenges, ensuring that the benefits of development reach all segments of society.

