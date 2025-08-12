Sign inSubscribe
PSX to remain closed on August 14 for Independence Day

Pakistan Stock Exchange announces holiday in observance of national Independence Day

By News Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) will be closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025, in observance of Independence Day. 

“All TRE Certificate Holders, staff and concerned are hereby informed that Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025, being a national holiday on account of Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the bourse announced in a notice on Tuesday.

The PSX concluded its message with, “Wishing you all a Happy Independence Day.”

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also announced that it will remain closed on Thursday, August 14, 2025, in observance of Independence Day.

News Desk
News Desk

