Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX’s KSE-100 Index climbs over 900 points, fueled by investor optimism

Key sectors drive gains at PSX amid positive corporate earnings and US investment news

By News Desk

Bulls extended their march ahead at the trading floor on Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 900 points during the intraday trade. 

According to the PSX website, the market opened with an upwards momentum. The KSE-100 Index was hovering at 147,845.28 level as of 11:00 am, up by 915.44 points or 0.62% from the previous close of 146,929.84 points. 

Investor interest was particularly strong in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, and oil marketing companies (OMCs). Stocks such as MARI, POL, PSO, SSGC, SNGPL, HBL, MCB, MEBL, and UBL saw positive movement.

Market observers attributed the optimism to strong corporate earnings reports and expectations of major US investments in Pakistan’s mineral and mining sectors. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, returning from the United States, shared that investments across various sectors are expected soon. He described the trade talks with the US as a success for Pakistan, with visible results anticipated in the near future.

On Monday, the KSE-100 Index gained 1,547.05 points, or 1.06%, closing at 146,929.84.

Meanwhile, global markets also saw positive movement, with most Asian stocks rising on Tuesday. Investor sentiment was bolstered by a 90-day extension of the tariff truce between the US and China, avoiding new tariffs on Chinese goods. 

Japan’s Nikkei climbed to a record high and was last up 2% as the country’s markets reopened after a public holiday on Monday, tracking other global indices this year. Australia’s benchmark index also hit a record high, ahead of a monetary policy meeting at which the central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates. That left MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan a tad higher. 

China’s blue-chip stocks were flat while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index eased 0.1% in early trading.

Previous article
Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, August 12, 2025
Next article
Pakistan fast-tracks efforts for 5G rollout with revamped spectrum auction advisory committee
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.