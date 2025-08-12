Sign inSubscribe
Sazgar Engineering Works reports mixed sales, with notable growth in four-wheeler sector

Company posts 1,079 four-wheeler sales and 1,415 three-wheeler sales for July 2025

ISLAMABAD – Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW) saw mixed sales results for July 2025, with production figures showing some improvement in four-wheeler output. The company produced 1,199 units of four-wheelers, including off-road and passenger vehicles, and recorded 1,079 units in sales.

For its three-wheelers, Sazgar produced 2,034 units, but reported lower sales of 1,415 units compared to 2,435 units sold in June 2025, which reflected a decrease in demand during the month.

The decline in three-wheeler sales is notable but could be attributed to the competitive pricing strategies in the automotive market, especially from industry rivals like Naval, which have successfully captured consumer attention with competitive pricing, forcing Sazgar to adjust its strategies.

Despite the mixed figures, the company remains a market leader in the CNG 4-stroke auto rickshaw segment, with a solid presence in both domestic and international markets. Its manufacturing capabilities in Pakistan, alongside a robust dealer network, continue to support its standing as a prominent player in the industry.

