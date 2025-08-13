Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

ECC greenlights industrial estate on PSM land, leather export reforms, and major grants

Finance minister urges swift execution to realise economic and social gains

By Monitoring Desk

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet on Wednesday cleared a series of key policy measures, from industrial expansion to export facilitation, alongside significant funding for climate initiatives and media development.

Chaired by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the session brought together Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, federal secretaries, and senior officials.

One of the headline decisions was the removal of the Health Quarantine Certificate requirement for the import and export of leather. Officials said the change will ease procedural bottlenecks, helping Pakistan’s leather sector compete more effectively in global markets.

The ECC also approved a Technical Supplementary Grant for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination for fiscal year 2025–26. The funds will support Pakistan’s participation in the 30th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP-30) in Brazil later this year, reinforcing the country’s commitment to environmental protection and climate resilience.

In the media sector, the committee sanctioned Rs 2.829 billion for Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) to upgrade its English news channel, aiming to enhance broadcast quality and extend its global reach. The Ministry of Information was tasked with preparing a detailed business plan to make the channel financially self-sustaining and less dependent on federal support.

On the industrial front, the ECC gave the go-ahead for developing an industrial estate on Pakistan Steel Mills land in Karachi — a project expected to stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and draw investment into the manufacturing sector.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb stressed the importance of timely execution of these measures to ensure their intended economic and social benefits are realised without delay.

Previous article
SBP projects faster growth, stable inflation in latest Monetary Policy Report
Next article
Pakistan secures 55,000 tons of sugar in global tender at up to $586 per ton
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Aurangzeb touts record economic indicators, foreign investments at RCCI Independence Day...

Finance minister cites global confidence, strong reforms, and fresh investment as signs of economic turnaround, urges unity for national progress

Petrol price may rise by Rs 1.32/litre from 16th August

PM Shehbaz welcomes moody’s upgrade of Pakistan’s credit rating to Caa1

Shaza Fatima unveils AI and digital transformation drive to shape Pakistan’s future

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.