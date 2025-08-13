ECC greenlights industrial estate on PSM land, leather export reforms, and major grants

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet on Wednesday cleared a series of key policy measures, from industrial expansion to export facilitation, alongside significant funding for climate initiatives and media development.

Chaired by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, the session brought together Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, federal secretaries, and senior officials.

One of the headline decisions was the removal of the Health Quarantine Certificate requirement for the import and export of leather. Officials said the change will ease procedural bottlenecks, helping Pakistan’s leather sector compete more effectively in global markets.

The ECC also approved a Technical Supplementary Grant for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination for fiscal year 2025–26. The funds will support Pakistan’s participation in the 30th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP-30) in Brazil later this year, reinforcing the country’s commitment to environmental protection and climate resilience.

In the media sector, the committee sanctioned Rs 2.829 billion for Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) to upgrade its English news channel, aiming to enhance broadcast quality and extend its global reach. The Ministry of Information was tasked with preparing a detailed business plan to make the channel financially self-sustaining and less dependent on federal support.

On the industrial front, the ECC gave the go-ahead for developing an industrial estate on Pakistan Steel Mills land in Karachi — a project expected to stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and draw investment into the manufacturing sector.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb stressed the importance of timely execution of these measures to ensure their intended economic and social benefits are realised without delay.