Finance minister, CJP discuss strengthening Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism

Finance minister assures continued support for judicial development and reforms

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, met with Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Chief Justice highlighted the Supreme Court’s ongoing initiatives to improve access to justice, modernise court systems, categorise tax-related cases, and enhance service delivery through technology-driven reforms.

The Chief Justice emphasised the importance of ensuring the success of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism, which has been introduced to ensure the timely resolution of tax-related disputes. He reiterated the need for government support to make this initiative a success.

The Chief Justice also informed the finance minister that training sessions are currently being conducted at the Judicial Academy for judicial officers and members of the SECP, with plans to extend similar training to officers of the Competition Commission of Pakistan in the near future.

The federal minister appreciated the judiciary’s reform agenda and assured the government’s continued cooperation in providing the necessary resources for judicial development projects. Both underscored the importance of coordinated efforts between the judiciary and the executive in upholding the rule of law and safeguarding citizens’ fundamental rights.

