Highnoon Laboratories Limited and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited join forces to transform healthcare in Pakistan

Highnoon Laboratories Limited is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer based in Bangladesh. This alliance marks a significant milestone in Highnoon’s international expansion strategy, aimed at bringing advanced technologies, therapies, and novel dosage forms to the Pakistani market. Both companies are listed on the stock exchanges in their respective countries.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at Beximco’s headquarters in Dhaka by Dr. Adeel Abbas, Co-Chairman & CEO of Highnoon Laboratories Limited, and Mr. Rabbur Reza, Chief Operating Officer of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited.

This partnership will focus on the distribution, marketing, and sales of specialized pharmaceutical products in Pakistan, with an emphasis on respiratory, diabetes, and cardiovascular therapeutic segments. The collaboration is designed to strengthen Highnoon’s portfolio in these high-impact areas, providing a competitive edge through innovative drug delivery systems and clinical advancements.

Highnoon is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, has earned its reputation for four decades as a quality-driven and innovation-focused company. With cGMP- compliant manufacturing capabilities and a diverse product portfolio across major therapeutic areas, Highnoon continues to position itself as a trusted healthcare partner, both locally and internationally.

This collaboration also reflects the strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, reinforcing a shared vision for regional cooperation in healthcare and trade.