Maritime affairs minister to launch AI-powered port operations on August 14

Junaid Anwar Chaudhry says digitalization drive will make Pakistan’s ports more efficient, transparent, and ready for the future

By Monitoring Desk

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Wednesday said Pakistan is moving rapidly to modernize and streamline port operations through digitalization, transparency, and innovation — with the country’s first Artificial Intelligence-based system set to go live on August 14.

Speaking during the National Assembly’s question hour, Chaudhry rejected claims of inefficiency in port operations, stressing that “Pakistan’s ports are facilitators of cargo, not producers of industrial output,” and that their performance depends directly on the country’s industrial activity and trade volumes.

“Despite challenges and underutilization concerns, our ports generated a record profit of Rs 109.7 billion. This speaks for itself,” he said.

The minister announced that full digitalization of ports is underway and that the new AI-based system, known as AIMS, will make the Ministry for Maritime Affairs the first federal ministry to integrate Artificial Intelligence at the operational level. “With the Prime Minister’s policy on AI now in place, we’re taking the lead to make our ports more efficient, transparent, and future-ready,” he added.

Chaudhry said the Port Community System and Pakistan Single Window are also being implemented to address long-standing customs delays, leakages, and operational inefficiencies.

Addressing concerns over port-related thefts, he said the ministry is working closely with the Federal Board of Revenue and Pakistan Customs to tighten controls, streamline clearance processes, and ensure integrated policy enforcement. “We’re not only receiving guidance from relevant authorities but also extending our support to them,” he noted.

On the maritime fuel supply chain, Chaudhry welcomed suggestions from a parliamentarian and confirmed that work is underway on a bunkering policy to be announced soon, aimed at attracting international participation and investment.

Reaffirming his ministry’s commitment to accountability and progress, the minister thanked parliamentarians for recognizing the improvements made in recent months.

Aurangzeb touts record economic indicators, foreign investments at RCCI Independence Day event
Hanif Abbasi unveils timeline for Pakistan Railways overhaul, eyes December 2025 transformation of all major stations
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

