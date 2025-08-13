Meezan Bank reports Rs47.14 billion half-year profit, down 9.6% YoY

Meezan Bank Limited (PSX: MEBL) reported a profit after tax of Rs47.14 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, showing a 9.6% decline compared to Rs52.12 billion in the same period last year.

The bank declared an interim cash dividend of Rs7 per share, with an earnings per share (EPS) of Rs25.97, marking a 10.2% decrease from Rs28.92 in 1HF24. Contrary to the market trend, the bank’s share price went up by almost Rs 5, or 1.27% on the back of the announcement.

The bank’s profit/return earned from Islamic financing and related assets, investments, and placements dropped by 16.1%, while profit/return on deposits and other dues expensed decreased by 25.3%. Net profit/return stood at Rs125.74 billion, down 8.6% YoY.

However, Meezan Bank’s fee and commission income rose by 23.8% to Rs14.02 billion, and foreign exchange income grew significantly by 459.2% to Rs3.24 billion. Other income surged by 32.3% to Rs804 million.

Operating expenses decreased by 16.5%, contributing to a slight improvement in profit before taxation, which fell by 2.9% to Rs104.33 billion. Taxation expenses rose by 3.4% to Rs57.19 billion.

Despite challenges in core income areas, Meezan Bank continues to generate positive non-markup income, showing resilience amid the broader market trends.