Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Meezan Bank reports Rs47.14 billion half-year profit, down 9.6% YoY

Despite a decline in profits, Meezan Bank maintains strong fee income and reduces operating expenses, announces cash dividend of Rs7 per share

By News Desk

Meezan Bank Limited (PSX: MEBL) reported a profit after tax of Rs47.14 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, showing a 9.6% decline compared to Rs52.12 billion in the same period last year.

The bank declared an interim cash dividend of Rs7 per share, with an earnings per share (EPS) of Rs25.97, marking a 10.2% decrease from Rs28.92 in 1HF24. Contrary to the market trend, the bank’s share price went up by almost Rs 5, or 1.27% on the back of the announcement.

The bank’s profit/return earned from Islamic financing and related assets, investments, and placements dropped by 16.1%, while profit/return on deposits and other dues expensed decreased by 25.3%. Net profit/return stood at Rs125.74 billion, down 8.6% YoY.

However, Meezan Bank’s fee and commission income rose by 23.8% to Rs14.02 billion, and foreign exchange income grew significantly by 459.2% to Rs3.24 billion. Other income surged by 32.3% to Rs804 million.

Operating expenses decreased by 16.5%, contributing to a slight improvement in profit before taxation, which fell by 2.9% to Rs104.33 billion. Taxation expenses rose by 3.4% to Rs57.19 billion.

Despite challenges in core income areas, Meezan Bank continues to generate positive non-markup income, showing resilience amid the broader market trends.

Previous article
Habib Metropolitan Bank reports stable half-year profit with strong non-mark-up income
Next article
PSX ends Wednesday in the red; KSE-100 drops 476 points amid profit-taking
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

PARTNER CONTENT

Highnoon Laboratories Limited and Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited join forces to transform...

  Highnoon Laboratories Limited is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer based in Bangladesh. This alliance marks...

PSX ends Wednesday in the red; KSE-100 drops 476 points amid profit-taking

Habib Metropolitan Bank reports stable half-year profit with strong non-mark-up income

Crescent Star Insurance to acquire 38% stake in SG Power Limited

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.