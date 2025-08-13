Mughal Energy completes hydro testing phase of 36.50 MW Hybrid Power Plant

Mughal Energy Limited has announced the completion of the hydro testing phase for its 36.50 MW Hybrid Power Plant, marking a key milestone in the project’s development.

The company disclosed this development through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“The company is pleased to announce that a key milestone in the development of its 36.50 MW Hybrid Power Plant has been successfully achieved with the completion of the hydro testing phase,” read Mughal Energy’s notice.

Hydro testing is an essential procedure to ensure the mechanical integrity and pressure endurance of the plant’s pipelines, boilers, and related systems before moving on to electrical works.

With this stage now successfully completed, the project is in its final phases leading up to its Commercial Operation Date (COD). The company remains on track to bring the plant online during the second quarter of FY2026.

The company was incorporated as Public Limited Company on August 19, 2012 and is situated in Lahore. The principal purpose of the company is to carry on business of generating, purchasing, importing, transforming, converting, distributing, supplying, exporting and dealing in electricity and all other forms of energy and products or services associated therewith.