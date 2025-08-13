National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority approves reforms to improve seed quality, launches pilot Truth-in-Labelling System

The National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority (NSDRA) has approved reforms in the seed sector, including the pilot launch of a ‘Truth-in-Labelling System’ for cotton, designed to protect farmers from substandard seeds.

This initiative is built on clear eligibility criteria and climate-smart protocols to ensure the quality and traceability of seeds. It revives the Seeds (Truth-in-Labelling) Rules 1991, which require that all seeds sold or exported must be labeled to reflect their quality and meet minimum purity standards.

Chairing the board meeting, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, emphasized the importance of quality seeds for agricultural productivity and profitability. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enforcing seed laws and eliminating malpractices in the sector.

The board also approved the creation of a finance and planning committee to enhance financial oversight, resource planning, and audit readiness, which is expected to improve transparency and operational efficiency at NSDRA.

Regarding seed companies, the minister announced that all new registrations would be processed under the amended Seed Act, requiring compliance with stringent infrastructure, financial, and quality standards. He also mandated the use of performance bonds and instructed the delisting of non-compliant or inactive companies, prioritizing farmers’ welfare.

To address farmers’ concerns, the minister directed the Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) to continue evaluating crop loss claims, ensuring swift compensation for verified cases.

“Our mission is to protect farmers, improve seed quality, and align Pakistan’s agriculture with international best practices,” said Mr. Hussain. “Every step we take must strengthen the seed sector and secure the future of our agriculture.”