PAC examines embezzlement in Haj funds, directs probe into missing property details

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Junaid Akbar Khan, convened on Tuesday to examine audit objections related to the Ministry of Religious Affairs for the fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The committee focused on significant embezzlement cases, including the fraudulent activities of former Assistant Accounts Officer Muhammad Kaleem, who allegedly misappropriated Rs44.7 million.

The audit revealed that Kaleem, who had been working in Jeddah, transferred substantial sums of money from official accounts into his personal bank account, including a Rs12 million remittance intended for the Directorate General Haj in 2021.

Despite the fraud, the official is now in Canada, and the ministry has requested a red warrant and is pursuing recovery through his assets.

The PAC raised concerns over inadequate follow-up on the case and instructed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to provide detailed information on the accused’s assets within a month. Junaid Akbar Khan also noted that such a large-scale fraud could not have been committed by a single individual, urging a broader investigation into the matter.

The committee also addressed issues related to the Haj operation, with audit officials pointing out irregularities in payments for tents in Mina and Arafat, amounting to Rs49.8 million, which lacked receipts and proper documentation.

Additionally, the panel members requested information on the involvement of judges, politicians, and bureaucrats in the Haj operation, with the Ministry revealing that 1,700 staff members were deployed during the season, including 130 armed forces personnel.

Secretary Religious Affairs, Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman, briefed the committee on steps taken to improve systems for Haj operations, and assured that tighter controls had been implemented to prevent such irregularities in the future. The PAC will continue to monitor progress on the ongoing investigation.